UK Space Agency Commits £15 Million to Satellite Earth Observation Technologies

The UK Space Agency (UKSA) has announced that it will be providing an additional £15 million ($19.1 million) in funding for satellite Earth observation (EO) technologies. This new initiative aims to support the research and development of space-based instruments that can contribute to a wide range of environmental services.

The funding will be used to enhance capabilities in areas such as meteorology, climate monitoring, environmental management, agriculture, urban planning, and scientific research. It is part of a larger package of £400 million ($511.8 million) that was announced in November 2022 to support the UK’s EO sector.

The Centre for Earth Observation Instrumentation (CEOI) will be responsible for delivering the Earth Observation Technology Programme funding. This program has already provided £20 million ($25.6 million) in funding for 57 projects since 2016.

Some examples of previous projects include a next-generation Synthetic Aperture Radar for Oceanography led by the National Oceanography Centre in collaboration with Airbus, a Compact Infrared Imager and Radiometer led by the University of Oxford, and a Laser Heterodyne Radiometer led by RAL Space.

The announcement of this funding opportunity is part of the UKSA’s ongoing efforts to develop and promote technology in the field of Earth observation. It recognizes the critical role that EO technology plays in addressing global challenges, such as climate change and humanitarian disasters.

George Freeman, the UK Minister for Science, Innovation, and Technology, emphasizes the importance of Earth Observation technology in tackling these challenges. He believes that by harnessing the UK’s expertise in this field, the country can become a science superpower and drive economic growth.

This new investment highlights the UK’s commitment to advancing satellite Earth observation technologies and underscores the potential for these technologies to contribute to a more sustainable and scientifically informed future.