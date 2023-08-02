UK Government Launches Funding Scheme to Develop Low Earth Orbit Satellite Networks

The UK government has introduced a £160 million ($202 million) fund to encourage the development of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations. The Connectivity in Low Earth Orbit scheme (CLEO) aims to provide financial support to organizations and academic institutions involved in advancing next-generation LEO communications.

Under CLEO, innovative projects may involve the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance data transfer efficiency, advancements in satellite hardware, or improvements in satellite interoperability to prevent vendor lock-in with satellite operators. The funding is expected to facilitate the launching of numerous LEO satellites, which could greatly contribute to satellite broadband accessibility and eventually expand 5G coverage.

Michelle Donelan, the secretary for science, innovation, and technology, emphasized the importance of narrowing the digital divide and fostering economic growth through high-quality job creation. The proposed investment presents an opportunity for the UK to establish itself as a global leader in innovation and research and development, strengthening its position as a space superpower.

The fund could offer up to £100 million ($127 million) through a direct government grant, with an additional £60 million ($76 million) potentially available from the European Space Agency’s (ESA) UK-backed Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) program. ARTES funding was previously utilized for the government’s £15 million ($19 million) satellite technology competition in October 2022, which aimed to support businesses proposing new satellite constellations or ground systems.

LEO satellites offer several benefits, including the potential to significantly improve connectivity in rural areas. When combined with ground receivers, LEO satellites can provide data speeds of up to 200 Mbits/sec to remote locations. These satellites, unlike traditional communications satellites, are not geostationary and require a constellation of satellites working together to ensure continuous connectivity over a specific area. LEO satellites can serve as a reliable backbone for communications networks and critical infrastructures, offering uninterrupted connectivity even in challenging circumstances.

Other countries, such as the US and Ukraine, have already recognized the potential of LEO satellite networks. The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is collaborating with companies like Intel, SpaceX, and Amazon on an extensive LEO network. In Ukraine, SpaceX’s Starlink has been utilized to support critical systems in the face of Russian aggression.

The introduction of the CLEO funding scheme by the UK government is expected to drive further investment in LEO satellite technologies, providing alternative options to avoid dependency on any single satellite communications network.