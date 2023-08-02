UK Government Launches £160m Fund to Develop Low Earth Orbit Satellite Constellations

The UK government has introduced a new fund dedicated to supporting businesses in the development of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations. The Connectivity in Low Earth Orbit (CLEO) scheme provides funding to organizations and academics to accelerate the advancement of next-generation LEO communications.

The fund aims to promote innovations in the sector, such as the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for more efficient data transfer, enhancements to satellite hardware, and improved interoperability to prevent vendor lock-in with satellite operators. The funding is expected to facilitate the launch of hundreds of LEO satellites, which can significantly contribute to satellite broadband expansion and the eventual expansion of 5G access.

Science, Innovation, and Technology Secretary, Michelle Donelan, highlighted that the proposed investment in CLEO and research and development could empower citizens and boost the economy through high-quality jobs. The investment also positions the UK as a leading nation in innovation and research and development, establishing it as a space superpower.

The fund potentially provides up to £100 million ($127 million) through a government grant, with an additional £60 million ($76 million) available through the European Space Agency’s (ESA) UK-backed Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) program. The ARTES program was previously used for the government’s £15 million ($19 million) satellite tech competition.

LEO satellites have several benefits, particularly in enhancing rural connectivity. When coupled with ground-based receivers, LEO satellites can deliver data speeds of up to 200 Mbits/sec to remote areas. They also serve as a resilient backbone for traditional communications networks and critical national infrastructure, ensuring zero downtime in adverse circumstances.

In the US, companies such as Intel, SpaceX, and Amazon are collaborating with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to establish an extensive LEO network for military, government, and civilian data transfers. SpaceX has also demonstrated the utility of LEO satellites in rescue operations through trials with the UK government.

To avoid reliance on a single satellite communications network like Starlink, governments and organizations may consider investing in a broader range of LEO options. This approach mitigates the risk of losing internet connectivity in regions affected by conflicts or other external factors.