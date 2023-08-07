UK Government Plans £160 Million Satellite Fund to Boost Broadband and 5G Coverage

The UK government has announced its intention to enhance broadband and 5G coverage across the country by launching a potential £160 million ($204 million) satellite fund. According to a joint release by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and the UK Space Agency, the government aims to establish a funding framework for the development of next-generation satellite communications.

Satellites play a critical role in providing connectivity in remote and rural areas of the UK. The government believes that Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites represent the future of space technology. In order to drive the development of new constellations, the government plans to support local researchers and businesses through its proposed Connectivity in Low Earth Orbit program (CLEO). This program aims to facilitate the creation of smarter satellites with improved hardware, faster data delivery through artificial intelligence, and enhanced connectivity by linking satellites together.

To further strengthen connectivity, the government plans to undertake various live 5G integration projects. One such project includes the establishment of a 5G testing facility at ESCAT in Harwell, Oxfordshire, which aims to extend network coverage to underserved and remote areas, providing high-speed internet access throughout the country.

The Science, Innovation, and Technology Secretary, Michelle Donelan, believes that this significant investment presents an opportunity for the UK to leverage its reputation as a leader in innovation and research and development (R&D). Donelan sees this as a step towards positioning the UK as a true space superpower.

The government is considering grant funding of up to £100 million, with an additional £60 million potentially provided by the European Space Agency’s Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) program. The program would focus on critical areas for the future of LEO satellite communication technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

While the scheme and funding are subject to standard government approvals, the government expects to support eligible firms through a competitive application process.