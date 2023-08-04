UK Government Plans £160 Million Investment in Satellite-Powered Broadband and 5G Coverage

The UK government is considering investing £160 million in satellite-powered broadband and 5G coverage, aiming to bridge the digital divide and improve internet connectivity in remote and rural areas. This potential investment would be the largest the UK has ever made in satellite communications and could result in services that compete with SpaceX’s StarLink. The Connectivity in Low Earth Orbit scheme (CLEO) aims to support the development of new constellations by providing critical support to UK researchers and businesses in the satellite industry.

The CLEO scheme would focus on launching Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, which can resist interference from hostile parties. The government plans to allocate up to £100 million as a grant to expand the space sector and the remaining £60 million to the European Space Agency’s (ESA) UK-backed Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) program. ARTES supports UK industry in delivering commercial satellite communications infrastructure.

Michelle Donellan, the UK Science, Innovation, and Technology Secretary, emphasized the importance of addressing the digital divide and empowering citizens through investment in research and development. The goal is to level up the country and stimulate economic growth through high-quality jobs.

Harshbir Sangha, missions and capabilities delivery director at the UK Space Agency, highlighted that this investment is a crucial step towards positioning the UK as a global leader in next-generation satellite communications technologies. It aligns with the UK Space Agency’s objective of maximizing the potential of low Earth orbit and supporting the development of high-volume constellations.

This announcement comes after the reintroduction of the government’s National Space Council, which coordinates space policy and facilitates job creation and economic growth in the space sector. Co-chaired by the Science and Defence Secretaries, the council will ensure that the UK seizes opportunities in the space industry.