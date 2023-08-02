UK Government Announces £160 Million Investment in Connectivity in Low Earth Orbit Scheme (CLEO)

The UK government has revealed plans for a £160 million investment in the Connectivity in Low Earth Orbit scheme (CLEO). This initiative aims to enhance internet connectivity and bridge digital gaps across the country by deploying advanced satellites.

CLEO will leverage the latest advancements in space technology, particularly Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, which are known for their resilience and ability to withstand disruptions. During Russia’s recent illegal invasion of Ukraine, LEO satellites demonstrated their crucial role in ensuring continuous and reliable connectivity, even in challenging circumstances.

The scheme intends to support and expand the UK’s flourishing satellite industry by assisting researchers and businesses in developing new constellations and improved hardware. CLEO will also prioritize the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance data delivery and create interconnected networks serving billions of people worldwide.

The investment in CLEO represents the largest commitment the UK has made towards satellite communications. The government aims to position the country as a leader in the global satellite industry while generating hundreds of highly skilled jobs. This initiative also aims to address the digital divide by providing high-speed internet access to every part of the UK.

To support long-term ambitions in the space sector, the government is exploring a grant funding opportunity of up to £100 million. Additionally, there are plans to secure an additional £60 million from the European Space Agency’s UK-backed Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) program.

The success of CLEO would revolutionize the UK’s communication infrastructure by launching hundreds of satellites into space, effectively closing connectivity gaps. This announcement comes after the reintroduction of the government’s National Space Council, which aims to coordinate space policy and drive growth in the sector.

The investment in CLEO is set to significantly contribute to the UK’s space capabilities and reshape the nation’s connectivity landscape. It promises to drive innovation in the satellite communications sector and propel the UK towards becoming a global space powerhouse.