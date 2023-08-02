CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

UK Government Announces £160 Million Investment in Connectivity in Low Earth Orbit Scheme (CLEO)

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
UK Government Announces £160 Million Investment in Connectivity in Low Earth Orbit Scheme (CLEO)

The UK government has revealed plans for a £160 million investment in the Connectivity in Low Earth Orbit scheme (CLEO). This initiative aims to enhance internet connectivity and bridge digital gaps across the country by deploying advanced satellites.

CLEO will leverage the latest advancements in space technology, particularly Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, which are known for their resilience and ability to withstand disruptions. During Russia’s recent illegal invasion of Ukraine, LEO satellites demonstrated their crucial role in ensuring continuous and reliable connectivity, even in challenging circumstances.

The scheme intends to support and expand the UK’s flourishing satellite industry by assisting researchers and businesses in developing new constellations and improved hardware. CLEO will also prioritize the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance data delivery and create interconnected networks serving billions of people worldwide.

The investment in CLEO represents the largest commitment the UK has made towards satellite communications. The government aims to position the country as a leader in the global satellite industry while generating hundreds of highly skilled jobs. This initiative also aims to address the digital divide by providing high-speed internet access to every part of the UK.

To support long-term ambitions in the space sector, the government is exploring a grant funding opportunity of up to £100 million. Additionally, there are plans to secure an additional £60 million from the European Space Agency’s UK-backed Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) program.

The success of CLEO would revolutionize the UK’s communication infrastructure by launching hundreds of satellites into space, effectively closing connectivity gaps. This announcement comes after the reintroduction of the government’s National Space Council, which aims to coordinate space policy and drive growth in the sector.

The investment in CLEO is set to significantly contribute to the UK’s space capabilities and reshape the nation’s connectivity landscape. It promises to drive innovation in the satellite communications sector and propel the UK towards becoming a global space powerhouse.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Satellite

SpaceX Launches Intelsat Communications Satellite in Effort to Make Room for 5G Networks

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Satellite

Satellite Laser Communication System Market

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Satellite

U.S. Space Command on Track to Achieve Full Operational Capability

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Smart AI Money Commits to Transparency and Reliability in AI Systems

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Leveraging OpenAI GPT-4 Functions to Enhance Mobile App Functionality

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of Predictive Analytics in Enhancing Disease Vector Surveillance Systems

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

10 AI Tools That Are Transforming Architecture and Design

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments