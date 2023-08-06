Tata Play’s GSAT-24 Satellite to Enhance Channel Capacity and Picture Quality

More than a year after the launch of GSAT-24, the first satellite dedicated fully for a private firm, Tata Play’s direct-to-home (DTH) services is set to go live on Monday. GSAT-24 is a dedicated satellite for Tata Play (formerly TataSky) and is expected to increase its channel carrying capacity and improve signal reception and picture quality for customers.

Previously, Tata Play had relied on satellites launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) that were not specifically designed for their needs. This often resulted in limitations in coverage, especially in fringe areas of certain geographies. However, GSAT-24 was custom-built for Tata Play’s requirements, covering all areas of India, including regions like Andamans, Lakshadweep, northeast, and Kashmir.

By utilizing GSAT-24, Tata Play will see a 50% enhancement in capacity, which means they can accommodate 50% more channels, providing a total of 900 channels compared to the current 600. Additionally, the increased bandwidth allocation for each channel will ensure better picture quality, stability, and sound.

Tata Play believes that there is still a significant market for television in India, despite the growth of over-the-top (OTT) platforms. They estimate that there are more than 130 million households in India without access to television, presenting an opportunity for growth in the pay TV market. They see potential for both traditional TV and OTT services in the country.

The launch of GSAT-24 is a significant milestone for Tata Play as it allows them to expand their services and cater to a larger audience across India. The custom-built satellite ensures comprehensive coverage and improved quality for customers.