TataSky’s Dedicated Satellite GSAT-24 Set to Go Live

More than a year after French firm Arianespace’s Ariane-5 launched PSU NewSpace India Limited’s (NSIL) GSAT-24, the first satellite dedicated fully for a private firm is set to go live on Monday. Tata Play’s (formerly TataSky) direct-to-home (DTH) services will benefit from GSAT-24.

The satellite will increase TataPlay’s channel carrying capacity, improve signal reception, and enhance picture quality for customers. Previously, TataPlay used four Isro satellites. However, these satellites were launched before customers were identified. As a result, TataPlay had to wait for the satellite to reach their orbital slot, which sometimes limited the coverage area. GSAT-24, on the other hand, was custom-built for TataPlay’s requirements and covers all areas of India, including Andamans, Lakshadweep, the northeast, and Kashmir.

With the addition of GSAT-24, TataPlay will see a 50% enhancement in capacity. This means it can carry 50% more channels, increasing the total number of channels to 900. Additionally, the satellite allows for more dedicated bandwidth for each channel, resulting in improved picture quality, stability, and sound.

TataPlay believes there is a long runway for television in India, despite the growing popularity of OTT platforms. The company sees an opportunity for both TV and OTT, especially in non-TV households that are estimated to be around 130 million+. These households are likely to first purchase a television and then transition to pay TV.

Overall, the launch of GSAT-24 marks an important milestone for TataPlay, providing them with the necessary capacity to deliver high-quality television services to customers across India.