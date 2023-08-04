Global UAV Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2031

The global UAV Satellite Communication (SATCOM) market is projected to reach a value of over USD 10.41 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 1.56% during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the space sector in 2020. Supply chain disruptions and production issues due to government-imposed border restrictions led to a decrease in major companies’ satellite market activities. This resulted in the suspension of consumer business contracts and other agreements.

However, as many countries are easing restrictions on trade and travel, the market is recovering. NASA is once again producing the Artemis mission in 2021, and India’s first geo-imaging satellite launch was rescheduled after being delayed by the pandemic.

As of January 2021, there are 6,542 artificial satellites orbiting the planet, with 3,372 of them being active spacecraft. The growth of mobile satellites, low-Earth orbit (LEO), and reusable rocket vehicles has changed the Satcom industry for commercial, military, and aerospace applications.

The use of autonomous technology, including cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence, is driving the demand for SATCOM. Real-time data obtained from sensors installed in autonomous systems is used for tracking, health monitoring, and operational efficiency improvement.

Cybersecurity threats pose a challenge to the long-term viability of satellite communication systems. These vulnerabilities can affect communications, launch systems, and telemetry systems, impacting the use of satellites. Establishing a legal standard to protect satellite communications is crucial for international organizations.

North America dominated the UAV Satellite Communication (SATCOM) market in 2022, with increased government expenditure on military and government communication networks. Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, driven by countries like China and Japan. Europe is anticipated to grow at the second-fastest rate due to infrastructure modernization and increased marine and coastal tourism.

Recent developments include Honeywell’s introduction of VersaWave, a compact satcom system with 5G connectivity, and a contract signed between LIG Nex1 and Thales Alenia Space for an advanced technology Digital Processor for the GEO-KOMPSAT-3 communications satellite.

The market is segmented by application, drone type, frequency band, and component. The regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.