Geophysical Institute Programs Aid in Fighting Wildfires

Near-real time satellite data provided by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute is assisting state and federal agencies in combating wildfires caused by recent thunderstorms. In the past 10 days, thunderstorms with approximately 42,000 lightning strikes have led to dozens of wildfires across the state, burning around 47,000 acres and resulting in evacuations in two communities. Dealing with such a large-scale fire situation requires access to a significant amount of information to deploy resources promptly.

The BLM Alaska Fire Service spokesperson, Beth Ipsen, acknowledges the challenge in reaching every affected area. Consequently, fire managers increasingly rely on maps updated by near-real-time satellite data to determine the locations where lightning has struck and which fires require immediate response. This not only saves time and money but also improves safety by reducing the number of spotter planes deployed to risky areas around wildfires.

Alaska Fire Service GIS Specialist, Melania Stroebel, highlights how the use of maps and other digital products from the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute has streamlined their processes and enhanced their firefighting efforts. The technology behind sensors onboard three satellites operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has also significantly advanced. Data collected by these sensors is transmitted to the Geophysical Institute-operated antenna dishes and processed by a computer array operated by the Geographic Information Network of Alaska. Within 15 to 20 minutes, a variety of products are generated and distributed to agencies such as the Alaska Fire Service, the National Weather Service, and the Alaska Volcano Observatory.

Due to Alaska’s vast size and limited surface observations, satellites are crucial for monitoring the state. With the help of Geophysical Institute programs, agencies develop their own digital products for their specific use. The Alaska Wildland Fire Information Map Series, operated by the Alaska Fire Service, is a popular public resource. GIS Specialist Stroebel emphasizes the importance of the institute’s digital products, which allow fire service staff to identify new fire hotspots in remote areas.

The utilization of Geophysical Institute programs has significantly assisted firefighting efforts and is expected to further evolve in the future.