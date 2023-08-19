The Growing Risk of Espionage and Satellite Attacks in the U.S. Space Industry

The U.S. intelligence community has issued a warning to the domestic space industry regarding the increasing threat of espionage and satellite attacks from countries like China and Russia. In a bulletin jointly issued by the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Air Force, it was highlighted that U.S. space-related companies are vulnerable to cyberattacks, strategic investments, targeting of the supply chain, and other techniques aimed at gaining access to the industry.

The bulletin emphasizes the risks posed by foreign intelligence operations, which not only endanger company secrets but also have the potential to disrupt and degrade U.S. satellite communications, remote sensing, and imaging capabilities. Given the growing reliance on space technology for both the economy and national security, it is essential for companies to be vigilant and take necessary precautions.

The intelligence community advises companies to track anomalies, establish insider-threat programs to identify potential moles, and exercise caution when receiving visit requests from foreign entities or encountering outreach efforts at conferences or online. It also warns against unsolicited offers for joint ventures with companies linked to foreign governments or state-owned enterprises.

While China and Russia have historically denied allegations of hacking and attempts to infiltrate space systems, they have yet to respond to this recent warning. To address the issue, the U.S. aims to provide support to medium and smaller satellite companies that may be unaware of the risks they face, helping them enhance their mitigation efforts and resilience. Large satellite companies with existing government ties have already experienced targeted attacks.

In response to the escalating threats, the U.S. Space Force has established a new targeting unit focused on addressing adversaries in space and at ground stations, specifically focusing on the threats they pose to U.S. satellite systems in space.

The article has been rewritten according to the given instructions.