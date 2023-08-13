U.S. Space Force Uses Commercial Satellites for Military Applications

U.S. Space Force imagery specialists recently demonstrated the use of unclassified data from commercial satellites for maritime security purposes. During the 2023 Resolute Sentinel exercise in Lima, Peru, a team from Space Systems Command, consisting of specialists from the United States, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Brazil, and the United Kingdom, utilized commercial sensor satellites to locate illegal fishing boats and track other activities.

1st Lt. McKenna Medina, head of the Space Systems Command’s surveillance, reconnaissance, and tracking team, highlighted the flexibility of commercial products, as they are not classified and can be shared with international partners.

The Space Systems Command established a commercial services office this year to support combatant commanders in acquiring timely data. The office’s program to procure data from commercial satellites, known as SRT (Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Tracking), aims to supplement the imagery support provided by the U.S. intelligence community rather than replace it.

The exercise in Peru also served as a test for future operations with support from space assets. Lt. Col. Jonathan Whitaker, Southern Command’s director of space forces, mentioned plans to establish a unit within U.S. Southern Command. Gen. Laura Richardson, head of U.S. Southern Command, emphasized the applications of space-based data in addressing regional challenges, such as deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

During the exercise, satellite imagery was used to identify and locate a vessel suspected of illegal fishing in Peruvian waters. Satellite data was also utilized for disaster planning, including monitoring a volcano in Colombia that showed signs of eruption.

The Space Systems Command aims to showcase the benefits of commercial technology to combatant commands and partner nations. Col. Minpo Shiue, director of SSC’s Warfighter Integration Office, expects all combatant commands to seek out this capability.

The SRT program office plans to conduct a six-month pilot project to assess U.S. Africa Command’s needs for commercial sensing and analytics products.

The Space Force’s priority is to fulfill combatant commanders’ requirements in a timely manner. The SRT program focuses on timeliness rather than strategic intelligence, enabling the incorporation of commercial capabilities to address the timeliness gap.