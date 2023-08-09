US Government Agencies Improve Threat Intelligence Sharing with Commercial Satellite Operators

The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), and U.S. Space Command have signed an agreement to enhance threat intelligence sharing with commercial satellite operators. The Commercial Space Protection Tri-Seal Strategic Framework aims to protect commercial remote sensing space assets crucial for intelligence collection.

Peter Muend, Director of the NRO’s Commercial Systems Program Office, announced the agreement during a forum held by the Intelligence and National Security Alliance. He explained that the framework ensures that commercial imagery providers contracted by the NRO are informed of emerging and imminent threats to their space assets. This allows for informed collection operations decisions in support of US government and non-governmental customers.

The US intelligence community and the Department of Defense rely more on commercial satellites for critical data and imagery. Commercial space companies have proven their value by providing intelligence and communication services to Ukraine and its allies since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To protect these assets, collaboration between the government and industry is crucial.

The NRO is responsible for developing, launching, and operating the nation’s spy satellites, as well as being the main acquirer of commercial imagery for the federal government. NGA analyzes imagery and distributes intelligence to national security agencies, while U.S. Space Command oversees military operations in space.

The strategic framework focuses on three main areas: providing threat information to the commercial sector, establishing a process to investigate and respond to anomalies, and coordinating plans for data collection. U.S. Space Command will relay threat information to the commercial sector, ranging from classified to unclassified levels. Companies under contract with the NRO will be obligated to report any suspicious activities, which will then be investigated and responded to by Space Command.

Furthermore, NGA will be informed about potential hostile activities to inform their collection strategies. The strategic framework is considered a first step and will be refined over time. Peter Muend emphasized that space is a highly contested environment, primarily by Russia and China, and that cybersecurity is a major concern.

To leverage advancements in remote sensing and imagery analytics, the NRO is creating a hybrid architecture that combines data from commercial and government satellites.