U.S. Space Force Satellite Reaches End of Life and is Deorbited

A geosynchronous surveillance satellite operated by the U.S. Space Force, part of the Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP), has reached the end of its lifespan and was recently deorbited. The satellite, known as GSSAP Space Vehicle 2, has been in orbit since 2014 and has now been deactivated and placed in a graveyard orbit.

GSSAP Space Vehicle 2 was one of six satellites made by Northrop Grumman that the U.S. Air Force began launching in 2014. The remaining five satellites from this batch are still in service. Additionally, a new pair of GSSAP satellites was launched in 2022.

These satellites are operated by Space Force units at Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado. The Space Operations Command announced on August 2nd that GSSAP Space Vehicle 2 was out of service.

The GSSAP satellites are deployed near geosynchronous orbit, approximately 22,000 miles above Earth. They are designed to be maneuverable and perform rendezvous and proximity operations to observe other satellites or objects of interest.

The existence of the GSSAP program was declassified by the Pentagon in 2014. General John Hyten, the military’s top space commander at the time, stated that the declassification was to send a message to the world that the U.S. would have knowledge of any activities in geosynchronous orbit.

The U.S. military considers surveillance of the geosynchronous orbit a top priority, and the GSSAP satellites are valuable assets used to monitor adversaries. Lieutenant General John Shaw, deputy commander of Space Command, expressed that with more countries deploying assets in the geosynchronous orbit, including alleged “inspector satellites” tailing U.S. spacecraft, the demand for GSSAP capabilities has grown.

Although the satellites have enough fuel to operate for up to seven years, maneuvering needs to be carefully planned to minimize fuel consumption. The recently deorbited GSSAP Space Vehicle 2 operated for over eight years, surpassing its projected lifespan.

In response to concerns about fuel limitations, the Space Systems Command is planning experiments and demonstrations of in-orbit satellite refueling. Additionally, the Space Force has ordered two more satellites, GSSAP vehicles 7 and 8, from Northrop Grumman to meet the demand for GSSAP assets.