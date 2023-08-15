U-blox and ORBCOMM Partnership Expands Connectivity Opportunities for IoT Devices

Switzerland-based U-blox and IoT pioneer ORBCOMM have teamed up to develop solutions for the convergence of terrestrial and satellite IoT communications markets. Through this partnership, U-blox will integrate support for ORBCOMM’s satellite communication protocols into its UBX-R52/S52 LPWA modem SoC. This integration will result in a smaller, more optimized chipset with dual connectivity capabilities at a lower cost.

The UBX-R52/S52 chipset is a well-established technology platform that is widely accepted among IoT solution providers, particularly in asset tracking applications. By partnering with ORBCOMM, U-blox will be able to expand the addressable market for IoT applications to remote locations without reliable cellular coverage. This collaboration will enable the integration of satellite protocol support alongside cellular protocols, providing connected solutions in almost any part of the world.

ORBCOMM brings decades of experience in supporting satellite IoT deployments for major enterprises, making them an ideal partner for U-blox. By combining ORBCOMM’s satellite technology with U-blox’s innovative chipset, customers in industries such as supply chain, heavy equipment, agriculture, and more will benefit from ubiquitous coverage, device simplicity, as well as reliability and longevity.

The partnership between ORBCOMM and U-blox addresses the growing demand for IoT solutions capable of connecting devices anywhere on Earth, including remote areas with poor cellular coverage and isolated environments like the middle of the ocean. Industrial IoT applications that can benefit from these solutions include asset tracking in various industries, equipment tracking and telematics in agriculture, construction, and mining, as well as livestock tracking and industrial sensors.

With this collaboration, U-blox and ORBCOMM are expanding connectivity opportunities for IoT devices globally, providing reliable and efficient solutions for a wide range of industries.