u-blox and ORBCOMM Partner to Develop Solutions for Terrestrial and Satellite IoT Communications Markets

u-blox, a global provider of positioning and wireless communication technology, and ORBCOMM, a pioneer in IoT technology, have announced their partnership to develop solutions for the convergence of terrestrial and satellite IoT communications markets.

The cellular and satellite IoT communications markets have seen significant growth and are projected to continue growing in the coming years. The number of cellular IoT connections is expected to reach around 5.5 billion by 2028, according to the Ericsson Mobility Report. Additionally, the satellite IoT communications market is expected to triple by 2025, according to Berg Insights. Combining these two technologies has great potential, as it allows for gap-free global connectivity for IoT communications, including previously uncovered areas.

Through this partnership, u-blox will integrate support for ORBCOMM’s satellite communication protocols into its UBX-R52/S52 LPWA modem SoC. This integration will result in a highly optimized chipset that offers dual connectivity at a lower cost. This chipset will be at the core of u-blox’s future module products, enabling connected solutions almost anywhere in the world.

The collaboration between ORBCOMM and u-blox aims to meet the demand for IoT solutions that can connect devices in remote locations, areas with poor cellular coverage, and isolated environments such as the middle of the ocean. Industries such as logistics, retail, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, mining, and livestock tracking can benefit from these solutions.

By combining ORBCOMM’s proven satellite technology with u-blox’s innovative chipset, customers deploying IoT solutions can benefit from ubiquitous coverage, device simplicity, reliability, and longevity.

The partnership between u-blox and ORBCOMM will drive the evolution of the industry by providing powerful solutions for terrestrial and satellite IoT communications markets.