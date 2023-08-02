Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) Tracks Turtle Movements with Satellite Transmitters

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) has recently attached satellite transmitters to two turtles on Bonaire after they laid their eggs. These transmitters provide real-time data on the turtles’ migration patterns, offering valuable insights into their movements.

One of the turtles, named Mateo, is a beautiful green sea turtle with a carapace measuring 1.10m. STCB staff patiently waited at Playa Chikitu for Mateo to come ashore and lay her nest. Surprisingly, she arrived earlier than expected at 9:00 PM. After several hours of nesting, around 11:30 PM, she finished covering her nest, allowing the staff to attach the satellite transmitter. Mateo is named in memory of Joshua Mateo Fortes-Jordan, a turtle enthusiast.

The second turtle, named Gabriela, is a loggerhead turtle. STCB discovered Gabriela attempting to lay eggs in the south of Bonaire on a Sunday morning. Although she did not succeed at first, the staff anticipated her return later that night. True to their prediction, Gabriela returned to lay her nest. Compared to Mateo, Gabriela is a slightly smaller turtle with a carapace measuring 95 cm.

These satellite transmitters will offer valuable information about the migration patterns of these turtles. By tracking their movements, STCB aims to enhance conservation efforts and better protect these endangered species. Observing the real-time data will provide researchers and conservationists with a deeper understanding of the turtles’ behavior, feeding habits, and migration routes.

The work done by STCB is crucial in ensuring the survival of these sea turtles. By studying their movements, researchers can identify potential threats and implement effective conservation strategies to safeguard their habitats.