Tunisian Ministry of Communication Technology Signs Agreement with Starlink

The Tunisian Ministry of Communication Technology has recently entered into an agreement with Starlink, a US satellite communication company, to conduct a three-month pilot project. The project aims to bring high-speed internet and reliable internet access to remote areas of Tunisia.

As part of the agreement, Starlink will provide the necessary equipment for field testing in three cities: Tunis, Ariana, and Gabès. This testing phase will help establish the regulatory frameworks needed for satellite technology and will also monitor the performance of satellite internet services in the country.

The partnership between Starlink and Tunisia presents an opportunity for the country to explore the potential of broadband satellite technology. Throughout the pilot project, Tunisia will evaluate the benefits and feasibility of integrating this technology into its communications infrastructure.

By extending broadband connectivity to remote regions, Tunisia hopes to bridge the digital divide and provide equal access to reliable internet services for all of its citizens. This initiative aligns with the country’s goals of promoting digital inclusion and driving economic growth through enhanced digital communication.

The Tunisian Ministry of Communication Technology recognizes the importance of connectivity in today’s interconnected world. By working with Starlink, they aim to leverage satellite technology to overcome the challenges posed by geography and provide internet access to even the most remote areas.

Through this agreement, Tunisia is taking a significant step towards improving connectivity and digital access for its citizens. The pilot project with Starlink will pave the way for further development and implementation of satellite technology in the country’s communications infrastructure.