The Tunisian Ministry of Communication Technology Partners with Starlink for a Broadband Satellite Pilot Project

The Tunisian Ministry of Communication Technology has agreed to collaborate with US satellite communication company, Starlink, for a three-month pilot project. The project aims to install broadband satellite technology in specific regions of Tunisia, including Tunis, Ariana, and Gabès.

Starlink will provide satellite reception equipment and modifiers to be field-tested in these regions. The goal of the initiative is to provide high-speed satellite internet services and extend reliable internet access to even the most remote areas of the country. Additionally, the trial project will aid in necessary testing and the establishment of appropriate regulatory frameworks for satellite technology in Tunisia.

This agreement was made during the official visit of Tunisian Minister of Communication Technology, Nizar bin Neji, to the United States from July 24th to 28th. As part of a delegation of Tunisian government representatives, Mr. Neji visited the headquarters of various American companies specializing in satellite communication technology, including Starlink, Astranamis, and Amazon Kuber. During these visits, the delegation was introduced to different satellite communication solutions, launched models, and operational methods.

This partnership between Tunisia and Starlink presents an opportunity for the North African country to explore the potential of broadband satellite technology. The trial period will allow Tunisia to assess the feasibility and benefits of implementing this technology in its communications infrastructure. It will also contribute to the development of a regulatory framework that ensures the effective and responsible use of broadband satellite technology in Tunisia.

The Tunisian government’s collaboration with Starlink aligns with the country’s efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and improve connectivity for its citizens. By exploring new innovations in satellite communication, Tunisia aims to strengthen its communication systems and provide better access to the internet across the nation.