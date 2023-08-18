True Anomaly Opens Satellite Manufacturing Facility for Space Surveillance

True Anomaly, a startup based in Denver, has announced the opening of a 35,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Centennial, Colorado. The facility will be used to produce small satellites specifically designed for surveillance and reconnaissance of objects in space.

The company has developed a spacecraft called Jackal, which is aimed at the U.S. military and intelligence market. Equipped with three cameras, the satellite will be capable of performing rendezvous and proximity operations, as well as servicing missions.

The first two Jackal satellites are scheduled to launch to low Earth orbit in early 2024 as part of the SpaceX Transporter-10 rideshare.

True Anomaly has obtained licenses from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for the Jackal vehicles to perform in-space surveillance.

The NOAA license allows the company to conduct non-Earth imaging, while the FCC authorization permits ground tests of Jackal transmitters and spacecraft-to-spacecraft rendezvous.

The non-Earth imaging license includes various types of imagery, such as radar, shortwave infrared, longwave infrared, and visible wide and narrow field of view. This sensor technology will enable Jackal to collect data even in poor lighting conditions, such as when the spacecraft is in Earth’s shadow.

According to True Anomaly CEO Evan Rogers, obtaining these licenses marks significant milestones in the company’s mission to define the next generation of space security.

The new facility, named GravityWorks, will not only produce more Jackal vehicles but also other systems. Rogers stated that GravityWorks will have the capability to produce a fully-tested, mission-ready satellite every five days.