True Anomaly Opens GravityWorks Factory in Centennial, Colorado

True Anomaly, a recently emerged spacecraft manufacturing company, has opened its new facility called GravityWorks in Centennial, Colorado. The company aims to revolutionize the industry with its novel assembly line approach, capable of producing a fully-tested satellite every five days. The 35,000-square-foot factory serves as the headquarters for its Jackal autonomous orbital vehicles (AOVs).

In addition to the factory opening, True Anomaly announced that it has obtained a license from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to operate its first two Jackal vehicles for non-Earth imaging remote sensing purposes. This includes radar, shortwave infrared, longwave infrared, and visible wide and narrow field of view imagery. The company has also received FCC authorizations to conduct on-ground testing of Jackal transmitters and demonstrate spacecraft-to-spacecraft rendezvous once in orbit.

The two Jackal vehicles are scheduled for launch in February 2024 as part of the SpaceX Transporter-10 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

According to True Anomaly CEO Even Rogers, the GravityWorks facility, along with its patented satellite design, engineering processes, and talented workforce, plays a vital role in the company’s ability to deliver resilient offerings to address the evolving space security and sustainability challenges faced by the United States, its allies, and partners.

True Anomaly’s commitment to innovation and scalability positions them as a key player in the space industry. The opening of the GravityWorks factory marks a significant step forward in their mission to advance spacecraft manufacturing and contribute to the enhancement of space technologies.