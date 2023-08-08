Quartet of Cubesats for TROPICS Mission Monitoring Atlantic Hurricane Season

A quartet of cubesats, launched in May as part of NASA’s TROPICS (Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation structure and storm Intensity with a Constellation of Smallsats) mission, is now operational and ready to support the monitoring of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The four cubesats were launched on Rocket Lab Electron rockets on May 7 and May 25. They are equipped with microwave radiometers to collect temperature and humidity data on tropical storms. Since the launches, the mission has been calibrating and validating the data from these instruments. William Blackwell, principal investigator for TROPICS at MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory, stated that they are currently optimizing the constellation for hurricane season and expect to make the data available to the general public in the coming months.

Preliminary analysis of the data from the four satellites, as well as observations from a prototype satellite called TROPICS Pathfinder launched in 2021, have been promising. The microwave instruments on the TROPICS satellites have a higher revisit rate compared to larger satellites, allowing for hourly observations of weather systems in the tropical storm belt. This high revisit rate is transformative for tracking the dynamics of storm systems as they form and evolve. Additionally, the TROPICS satellites provide high-quality data, with the precipitation rain rate estimates surpassing those of state-of-the-art instruments on larger spacecraft.

The TROPICS mission is the result of over a decade of work to develop small microwave instruments that can fit on cubesats. Despite a setback in 2022, when two cubesats were lost in a launch failure, the remaining four satellites were successfully launched by Rocket Lab after NASA awarded them a contract. NASA has not announced plans for additional TROPICS satellites, but the mission can still achieve its scientific goals with the current spacecraft.

The TROPICS technology is also being transferred to the private sector. Tomorrow.io plans to use microwave radiometers based on TROPICS for its constellation of 18 cubesats dedicated to collecting weather data.