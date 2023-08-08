TROPICS Cubesats Successfully Monitoring Atlantic Hurricane Season

A quartet of cubesats launched in May to monitor the development of tropical storm systems is now operational, providing crucial support for monitoring the Atlantic hurricane season. The four cubesats are part of NASA’s TROPICS mission, which aims to observe precipitation structure and storm intensity using small satellites.

The cubesats were launched on two separate Rocket Lab Electron rockets on May 7 and May 25. Following the launches, the instruments on board the satellites, specifically the microwave radiometers used to collect temperature and humidity data on tropical storms, underwent testing and calibration.

William Blackwell, principal investigator for TROPICS at MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory, confirmed the successful calibration and validation of the data from the instruments. He mentioned that the mission is currently optimizing the satellite constellation for hurricane season, with plans to make the data available to the general public in the next couple of months.

The initial analysis of the data collected by the four satellites, as well as a prototype satellite called TROPICS Pathfinder launched in 2021, has been promising. Blackwell expressed satisfaction with the quality of data obtained from the older satellite, stating that it has provided high-quality data on numerous tropical cyclones.

What sets the TROPICS constellation apart is its ability to provide high-frequency observations at a rate of one revisit per hour. This transformative feature allows for better tracking and understanding of the dynamics of storm systems as they develop and evolve, something that was previously not possible with larger satellites that could only revisit storms every several hours.

The TROPICS satellites also deliver high-quality data. Blackwell emphasized that the precipitation rain rate estimate derived from the TROPICS Pathfinder data surpasses that of state-of-the-art instruments on larger spacecraft.

The development of the TROPICS constellation has been a result of more than a decade of work to create small microwave instruments that could be accommodated within cubesats. The success of this endeavor was demonstrated through several test missions, which employed radiometers operating in 12 bands that fit within a single cubesat unit.

Although the constellation faced setbacks when two cubesats were lost in a launch failure of an Astra Rocket 3.3 in June 2022, NASA awarded a contract to Rocket Lab to launch the remaining four satellites after Astra withdrew Rocket 3.3 from the market. It remains uncertain whether additional TROPICS satellites will be built, but the mission continues to pursue its scientific objectives with the existing four spacecraft.

An interesting development is the transfer of TROPICS technology to the private sector. Tomorrow.io plans to utilize microwave radiometers based on TROPICS for its constellation of 18 cubesats dedicated to collecting weather data. This expansion demonstrates the wider impact and applications of the TROPICS mission beyond its original scope.