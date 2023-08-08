Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.: Provider of Satellite-Based Broadband Communications

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is a company specializing in satellite-based broadband communications. They operate in three segments: Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions.

The company designs and manufactures a wide range of satellite ground segment and networking communications equipment. This equipment is sold to customers either as individual network components like modems, Block Up Converters (BUCs), and antennas, or as complete network solutions that include hubs, terminals, and related services. They also offer turnkey projects for customers requiring comprehensive solutions.

Gilat Satellite Networks’ product portfolio includes commercial Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSAT) systems, satellite communications systems for defense and homeland security, solid-state power amplifiers (SSPAs), low-profile antennas, BUCs, on-the-Move/on-the-Pause terminals, and modems.

Their equipment finds application in various sectors including satellite operators, service providers, telecommunications operators, system integrators, government and defense organizations, as well as large corporations and enterprises.

In addition to their satellite-based broadband communications solutions, Gilat Satellite Networks provides an array of services to ensure smooth operation and support for their customers. These services include installation, maintenance, technical support, and training.

The company is consistently working towards research and development to enhance the performance and capabilities of their products. They strive to provide reliable and efficient solutions that meet the ever-growing demands of the industry.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. continues to be a leading provider in the satellite-based broadband communications market, serving customers globally with their innovative products and comprehensive services.