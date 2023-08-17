Tracking Hurricane Hilary in Southern California

Track the progress of Hurricane Hilary in Southern California using the latest satellite and radar imagery, time-lapse loops, wind speeds, and rainfall amounts with this interactive radar.

Hilary is expected to weaken to a tropical storm or a weak Category 1 hurricane by the time it reaches Southern California this weekend. Rainfall amounts could surpass 10 inches in certain areas, while lower totals are anticipated along the coast.

Hurricanes are not a common occurrence in California, as they typically draw their energy from warm ocean waters with temperatures of around 80 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The coastal waters of California, however, are much cooler, making it difficult for hurricanes to form or intensify.

Despite this, storms like Hilary can develop and maintain their intensity as they move northward from the warmer waters of the Pacific Ocean further south. While California doesn’t typically experience hurricanes or tropical storms, it can still be impacted by the remnants of these systems, resulting in heavy rainfall and localized flooding.

Stay updated on Hurricane Hilary’s progress and be prepared for potential heavy rainfall and flooding in affected areas.