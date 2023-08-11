Stocks in Toronto Rise with Mixed Sector Performance

Stocks in Toronto showed a slight increase in mid-trading on Friday. The Canadian market saw mixed sector performance, with gains in health services, energy, and industrial services stocks offsetting losses in utilities, tech services, and retail.

At midday, Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index inched forward 0.08% to 20358.67, while the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was 0.01% higher at 1220.53.

Telesat and MDA saw their shares climb after Telesat announced that it would use Canadian space technology company MDA as the prime contractor for its satellite constellation, Telesat Lightspeed. The deal is valued at 2.1 billion Canadian dollars, or $1.56 billion. Telesat’s shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange rose by 40% to C$15.96, while MDA’s shares increased by nearly 29% to C$10.85.

Air Canada’s shares were also higher, up by 1.3% at C$23.17. The company reported a better-than-expected swing to profit in the second quarter due to strong demand for air travel, resulting in revenue growth. The airline also raised the lower end of its guidance for adjusted Ebitda, with expectations now between C$3.75 billion and C$4 billion in 2023. Air Canada cited anticipated traffic and yield, as well as a continued strong demand environment.