The fourth edition of the international competition ‘Seize the Beauty of our Planet’ has commenced. This year’s motto, “Together for COOL Earth!”, highlights the urgent issue of global warming and its impact on our planet. CloudFerro, provider and operator of Earth Observation platforms with access to Copernicus satellite data and a cloud environment for processing, is organizing the contest.

In response to the ever-increasing threat of human-induced climate change, the contest aims to create awareness about global warming and encourage action through a combination of scientific evidence and artistic expression. The competition invites participation from remote sensing specialists, environmentalists, and Earth observation enthusiasts.

The fusion of space technologies and a pro-environmental approach forms the foundation of this contest, as seen in previous editions. Participants are encouraged to utilize satellite images to showcase the beauty of our planet while also shedding light on the challenges posed by global warming. Through their work, participants have the opportunity to inspire others and contribute to a better understanding of the urgent need for environmental conservation.

CloudFerro’s Earth Observation platforms provide participants with access to Copernicus satellite data, enabling them to study and analyze Earth’s various ecosystems. The data, combined with the cloud environment for processing, allows participants to create visual representations that can effectively communicate the impact of global warming to a wider audience.

By bringing together individuals from different fields and promoting collaboration, the competition hopes to generate innovative and practical solutions to address the issue of global warming. Through the power of satellite imagery and creative expression, participants in the ‘Seize the Beauty of our Planet’ competition are working towards a COOL Earth that is sustainable and resilient.