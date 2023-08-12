Today in History: August 12

Today is the 224th day of 2023, with 141 days remaining in the year.

In today’s highlight of history, we look back at significant events that occurred on this day.

In 1865, the Examiner archives dating back to this year can be found on Newspapers.com.

Let’s take a trip through history to explore other notable events that have taken place on August 12th:

In 1851, the initial publication of the New York Times was released, under the name “New-York Daily Times.”

In 1898, the peace protocol between Spain and the United States, effectively ending the Spanish-American War, was signed.

In 1939, the film “The Wizard of Oz” was released in theaters across the United States.

In 1953, the Soviet Union conducted its first successful hydrogen bomb test.

In 1981, the IBM Personal Computer was released, marking the beginning of the personal computer revolution.

In 1994, Major League Baseball players went on strike, leading to the cancellation of the World Series for the first time in 90 years.

In 2015, China devalued its currency, the yuan, sparking concerns of a global economic slowdown.

In 2017, a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia turned violent, resulting in the death of a counter-protester.

These are just a few of the events that have shaped history on August 12th.