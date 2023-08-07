CityLife

Aug 7, 2023
Tina Ghataore Takes on New Role in Satellite Industry

Less than a week after leaving Mynaric, Tina Ghataore has been appointed as the new group chief strategy and revenue officer of Aerospacelab, as well as the CEO of Aerospace’s new North American branch. Aerospacelab, an international startup based in Belgium, specializes in designing, manufacturing, and operating small satellites. The company offers a versatile satellite platform that provides customers with access to space and geospatial intelligence, offering proprietary high-resolution satellite data.

Aerospacelab is focused on paving the way to an optimized and cost-efficient way to space. The company announced Ghataore’s appointment on August 7th, emphasizing the natural fit between her vision and direction for the satellite market and Aerospacelab’s goals. The CEO and founder of Aerospacelab, Benoit Deper, expressed confidence in Ghataore’s expertise and experience, stating that she will be an invaluable asset as the company continues to grow and position itself in the industry.

Prior to joining Aerospacelab, Ghataore was named Via Satellite’s Satellite Executive of the Year for 2021. In her previous role, she led Mynaric’s U.S. subsidiary and was responsible for business development across the company. Ghataore also has previous experience with companies such as Boeing, Yahsat, Panasonic, and the Ekkam Group.

Ghataore’s appointment to her new position reflects the continued growth and expansion of Aerospacelab. With her knowledge, skills, and experience, Ghataore is expected to play a crucial role in realizing the company’s ambitious plans. As the CEO of Aerospace’s new North American branch, she will contribute to Aerospacelab’s ongoing success and facilitate its position in the satellite industry.

By Mampho Brescia

