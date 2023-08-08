Tina Ghataore Appointed as Group Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer of Aerospacelab

Less than a week after her departure from Mynaric, Tina Ghataore has taken on a new role in the satellite industry. She has been appointed as the new group chief strategy and revenue officer of Aerospacelab, as well as the CEO of Aerospace’s new North American branch. This announcement was made on August 7th.

Aerospacelab, an international startup founded in 2018 and based in Belgium, specializes in designing, manufacturing, and operating small satellites. The company offers a versatile satellite platform that provides customers with access to space and geospatial intelligence, along with proprietary high-resolution satellite data. They are known for their vertical integration and their commitment to finding cost-efficient ways to access space.

According to Benoit Deper, CEO and founder of Aerospacelab, Tina Ghataore was the natural choice for this position due to their shared vision and direction for the satellite market. They believe that Ghataore’s expertise and experience will be instrumental in realizing their ambitious plans for growth and development in the industry.

Ghataore has an impressive background in the satellite industry. She was named Via Satellite’s Satellite Executive of the Year for 2021 and has previously held positions at companies such as Boeing, Yahsat, Panasonic, and the Ekkam Group.

With Ghataore now leading the strategy and revenue efforts at Aerospacelab, the company is poised for further growth and success in the satellite industry, both in Europe and in North America.