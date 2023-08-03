Tilebox Raises $1.7M in Pre-Seed Round to Expand Satellite Data Management Software

Tilebox, a startup focused on building software for hosting and managing raw satellite data, has secured $1.7 million in a pre-seed funding round. The company plans to use the funds to build out its team and expand its product offering in the growing field of satellite data management.

According to Tilebox co-founder Laura Costa, the software aspect of data management and processing in the satellite industry is currently underserved. Satellites collect immense amounts of data every day, and this volume is expected to increase with the launch of more satellites. Tilebox aims to simplify the process of sorting and storing this data.

The company’s software acts as an intermediary platform that allows satellite operators to import raw data and manage it efficiently. By bridging the gap between upstream satellite data and downstream tools, Tilebox streamlines data management and reduces the need for in-house systems and unnecessary data transfers, thereby reducing cloud expenses.

Tilebox has already begun managing data from two customers: Airmo, a greenhouse gas monitoring startup, and Findus, a space debris business. As part of their future plans, the company intends to explore integrating their software directly with customer onboard satellite computers. This integration would enable data processing in orbit, simplifying workflows and creating a unified system for data management.

The pre-seed round saw participation from investors Cocoa Ventures, Possible Ventures, and Remote First Capital. Tilebox’s vision and potential for growth in the satellite data management market have garnered support from these venture capital firms. With their newly secured funding, Tilebox is well-positioned to expand its team and further develop its software to meet the increasing demand for efficient satellite data management solutions.