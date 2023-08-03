CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Tilebox Raises $1.7M in Pre-Seed Round to Expand Satellite Data Management Software

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
Tilebox Raises $1.7M in Pre-Seed Round to Expand Satellite Data Management Software

Tilebox, a startup focused on building software for hosting and managing raw satellite data, has secured $1.7 million in a pre-seed funding round. The company plans to use the funds to build out its team and expand its product offering in the growing field of satellite data management.

According to Tilebox co-founder Laura Costa, the software aspect of data management and processing in the satellite industry is currently underserved. Satellites collect immense amounts of data every day, and this volume is expected to increase with the launch of more satellites. Tilebox aims to simplify the process of sorting and storing this data.

The company’s software acts as an intermediary platform that allows satellite operators to import raw data and manage it efficiently. By bridging the gap between upstream satellite data and downstream tools, Tilebox streamlines data management and reduces the need for in-house systems and unnecessary data transfers, thereby reducing cloud expenses.

Tilebox has already begun managing data from two customers: Airmo, a greenhouse gas monitoring startup, and Findus, a space debris business. As part of their future plans, the company intends to explore integrating their software directly with customer onboard satellite computers. This integration would enable data processing in orbit, simplifying workflows and creating a unified system for data management.

The pre-seed round saw participation from investors Cocoa Ventures, Possible Ventures, and Remote First Capital. Tilebox’s vision and potential for growth in the satellite data management market have garnered support from these venture capital firms. With their newly secured funding, Tilebox is well-positioned to expand its team and further develop its software to meet the increasing demand for efficient satellite data management solutions.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Satellite

SpaceX Launches Intelsat Communications Satellite in Effort to Make Room for 5G Networks

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Satellite

Satellite Laser Communication System Market

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Satellite

U.S. Space Command on Track to Achieve Full Operational Capability

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Smart AI Money Commits to Transparency and Reliability in AI Systems

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Leveraging OpenAI GPT-4 Functions to Enhance Mobile App Functionality

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of Predictive Analytics in Enhancing Disease Vector Surveillance Systems

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

10 AI Tools That Are Transforming Architecture and Design

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments