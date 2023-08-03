Tilebox Closes $1.7 Million Funding Round to Revolutionize Space Data Management

European space startup, Tilebox, has successfully concluded its pre-seed funding round, securing $1.7 million. The funding round, announced on August 1st, was led by prominent tech investors, including Cocoa Ventures, Possible Ventures, and Remote First Capital. Space Angels such as Findus Ventures and Luis Sanz, CEO of CARTO, also participated in the round.

Tilebox aims to empower businesses by maximizing the use of satellites in order to develop products that have a positive impact on society. The company’s solution focuses on flexible and high-performance data processing capabilities, integration with downstream services such as analytics tools and marketplaces, and establishing interfaces with space service providers. This approach allows space companies to streamline their in-house data pipelines, enhancing efficiency and enabling them to fully utilize the potential of their missions.

The company was co-founded by Stefan Amberger and Laura Costa. Tilebox has already provided support for the ADLER-1 satellite project, a collaborative effort between Findus Ventures, the Austrian Space Forum (OeWF), and Spire Global Inc.

Carmen Alfonso, a partner at Cocoa Ventures, expressed confidence in Tilebox’s ability to transform the rapidly growing space industry. The company has already attracted customers, which serves as evidence of the urgent demand for comprehensive space data management solutions. With their deep technical expertise and commitment to innovation, Stefan and Laura are well-positioned to revolutionize the industry.

Tilebox’s latest funding round will enable them to further develop their capabilities and expand their customer base. The company’s focus on efficient space data management has the potential to drive significant advancements in various sectors, including environmental monitoring, communications, and disaster response.