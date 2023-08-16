CityLife

Satellite Magnetometer Observations for Global Ocean Tidal Transports

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 16, 2023
The tides play a significant role in global oceanic mixing, but the global tidal transports are not as well understood as the tidal elevations. However, for the past twenty years, satellite magnetometer observations have been able to detect magnetic signals induced by the ocean tides. In this study, researchers demonstrate how these satellite observations can be used to directly derive global ocean tidal transports.

Movements of electrically conducting materials, such as oceanic currents and tidal motions, generate a secondary electromagnetic field through the process of induction. By analyzing direct measurements of the Earth’s magnetic field, researchers are able to extract tidal magnetic signatures. Previous studies have focused on tidal magnetic signals and have resolved multiple tidal constituents.

Accounting for tidal magnetic fields is important in geomagnetic modeling to distinguish them from other sources in direct measurements. Additionally, these tidal signals can be used to infer the spatial distribution of conducting materials within the Earth. This low-frequency information is particularly useful for probing the deeper mantle conductivity.

While studies have desired to use oceanic electromagnetic signals to infer information about the ocean itself, such as ocean transports, temperature, salinity, and electric conductivity, reliable observations have been limited. However, recent advancements have successfully used global satellite electromagnetic fields to estimate variations in global oceanic heat content.

The need to estimate oceanic and tidal currents from satellite magnetometers extends beyond Earth. Space missions have raised discussions about the possibility of liquid salty oceans on icy moons, and electromagnetic induction processes could be used to detect and estimate the properties of these oceans.

In this study, the researchers combine electromagnetic induction solvers with the Kalman Filter algorithm to detect tidal oceanic transports. The Kalman Filter algorithm is a sequential assimilation algorithm that uses the Kalmag geomagnetic field model as its basis. By assimilating satellite data, tidal transports can be recovered. This approach eliminates the need for specific oceanographic forward models and does not require prior estimates of oceanic friction.

In conclusion, satellite magnetometer observations have the potential to provide valuable insights into global ocean tidal transports. By combining electromagnetic induction solvers and data assimilation algorithms, researchers are able to directly estimate tidal oceanic transports from satellite data. This approach has implications not only for Earth, but also for the exploration of icy moons in our solar system.

