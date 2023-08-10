Satellite Communication and Tracking for Remote Workers

Satellite communication and tracking technology are not only useful for outdoor enthusiasts but also for those working in remote and harsh environments. Everywhere Communications has partnered with satellite maker Iridium and GPS device maker Garmin to create a secure system that allows organizations to track and communicate with their remote employees and assets.

This technology is beneficial for search-and-rescue teams, miners, forestry technicians, wildland firefighters, and soldiers who often find themselves in areas without cell signal. If an injured hiker needs help, the search-and-rescue team can use Everywhere’s system to locate and assist them.

Everywhere Communications has gained 300 customers, including the US government and national parks. The company’s partnership with Garmin enabled them to modify Garmin’s inReach device to make it secure and encrypted for professional and government use. They also developed the Everywhere Hub, a web-based portal that acts as a command center, providing real-time information and tracking capabilities.

The software allows users to create geofences, which trigger an alert when someone enters or leaves a specific area during a designated time. This feature is useful for monitoring soldiers or miners in dangerous locations. The software also allows for the transmission of large amounts of information and tracking of secured vehicles along their routes.

Everywhere Communications relies on the Iridium satellite constellation and cellular network to provide global coverage. The satellites allow devices to transmit location information gathered from GPS satellites.

By combining satellite communication and tracking technology, Everywhere Communications has created a seamless and secure solution for remote workers in various industries.