Environmental Defense Fund Plans to Launch MethaneSAT to Monitor Methane Emissions

The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) is set to launch MethaneSAT, a satellite designed to monitor global methane emissions with high precision. The $90 million satellite will collect data to hold corporations and nations accountable for their climate pledges. The results will be made available online to ensure that action is taken as a result of increased transparency.

Currently under construction at Ball Aerospace in Boulder, MethaneSAT will utilize advanced optical sensors to scan the Earth every three to four days to detect the infrared fingerprints of methane. This will allow it to pinpoint methane polluters with greater accuracy than ever before.

The EDF’s interest in methane emissions began over a decade ago when it became concerned about the climate impact of methane leaks from the natural gas industry. Collaborating with university scientists, the EDF conducted extensive research and published a peer-reviewed report in 2018, which found that methane emissions from the U.S. oil and gas industry were significantly higher than official estimates. This research played a key role in advocating for stricter methane regulations, resulting in the adoption of regulations in Colorado in 2014 and federal rules in 2016.

MethaneSAT aims to replicate this work on a global scale. Developed in partnership with Harvard University and the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, the project was funded through donations from individuals and philanthropic foundations. The satellite will not only be able to identify methane hotspots but also determine if certain countries are underreporting their emissions.

The data collected by MethaneSAT will be analyzed and published by the EDF in a matter of days, providing direct measurements of methane emissions in countries like Russia. The results will be shared in collaboration with the International Methane Emissions Observatory, a United Nations project, and are expected to be of interest to oil and gas companies committed to reducing methane emissions.

The EDF’s vision is to use data to improve oil and gas operations. By identifying methane leaks, the organization believes that companies will be motivated to find economical solutions due to the financial incentive of capturing methane. However, some experts, like climate scientist Xin Lan, worry that monitoring efforts alone may not be sufficient to slow the rise in global methane levels.