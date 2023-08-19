Canada’s Scisat Satellite Defying Expectations at 20-Year Mark

Canada’s Scisat satellite, which was initially designed to last only two years, has exceeded all expectations and remains in good health even after 20 years of operation. Throughout its lifespan, Scisat has provided consistent data to monitor the impact of human-driven climate change on Earth’s atmosphere.

Several factors have contributed to the satellite’s prolonged operation. First, Scisat requires minimal fuel to maintain its orbit stability. Additionally, the data products have been regularly improved to track various gases and chemical species, ensuring the satellite’s relevance and usefulness. Finally, a well-maintained satellite and regular updates contribute to the demand for Scisat’s data and continued government funding.

The success and longevity of Scisat can also be attributed to the dedicated group of staff who operate and maintain the spacecraft hardware. Just like a car, satellites require servicing, and Scisat receives software updates and hardware adjustments when needed.

Scisat was developed and built at a cost of $63 million CAD in 2003. It was launched for free by NASA on the Pegasus rocket as part of an exchange agreement with Canada for their contributions to the space shuttle program and the International Space Station.

The small satellite, about the size of a queen-sized bed, uses two scientific instruments to analyze gases and particles in Earth’s atmosphere. It has made significant contributions to understanding the depletion of the ozone layer and has detected pollutants that were previously unobservable from space. Scisat has also been instrumental in tracking atmospheric pollutants such as soot and particles from wildfires.

In addition to its scientific achievements, Scisat has published numerous high-impact papers and continues to generate valuable data. While Canada is currently not developing a direct successor for Scisat, plans are underway for the development of WildFireSat, which will focus on tracking active fires and assisting first responders.

The success of Scisat highlights the importance of maintaining a variety of satellite missions to ensure continuous monitoring and understanding of Earth’s changing climate. NASA and other space agencies emphasize the need for diverse observations to advance scientific knowledge and communicate findings for public safety.