Scisat Satellite Celebrates 20 Years of Monitoring Earth’s Atmosphere

Canada’s Scisat satellite has exceeded expectations by remaining operational for 20 years. It continues to provide valuable data on the impact of human-driven climate change on Earth’s atmosphere. The satellite’s longevity can be attributed to several factors. It requires minimal fuel to maintain its orbit, and its data products are regularly updated to track additional gases and chemical species. The dedicated team behind Scisat ensures that the satellite stays in good health through software updates and hardware adjustments.

Scisat was developed and built for $63 million CAD in 2003, and was launched into space by NASA as part of an exchange arrangement with Canada. The satellite, which is about the size of a queen-sized bed, houses two scientific instruments that detect gases and particles in the atmosphere. It has made significant contributions to our understanding of Earth’s protective ozone layer and has even identified pollutants like refrigerant gas HCFC-142b, which was used as a substitute for chlorofluorocarbons.

One of Scisat’s most important achievements is its ability to track atmospheric pollutants such as soot and particles from forest fires. This year, Canada has experienced its worst wildfire season on record, resulting in extensive damage and the release of harmful pollutants. Scisat’s data has highlighted the impact of these wildfires on the ozone layer and has raised concerns about their potential to delay ozone recovery in a warming world.

In addition to tracking pollutants, Scisat also maps them out by altitude using a Fourier transform spectrometer. The satellite’s instruments also analyze chemical elements in the air by recording the spectra of sunlight shining through the atmosphere.

Despite its remarkable 20-year lifespan, Scisat’s mission is not expected to end until at least 2024, thanks to ongoing funding. While there are no immediate plans for a direct successor, Canada is in the early stages of developing WildFireSat to enhance fire monitoring capabilities.

The success of Scisat reinforces the importance of maintaining a variety of satellite missions to continue monitoring the Earth system and communicating scientific findings to the public. As climate change becomes an increasingly urgent issue, the data provided by satellites like Scisat plays a crucial role in understanding and addressing the challenges we face.