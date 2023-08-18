Hawaiian Town of Lahaina Ravaged by Deadly Fire

The town of Lahaina in Maui, Hawaii, has been severely impacted by one of the deadliest fires in recent US history. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but a combination of factors, including severe drought, invasive grasses, and strong winds, contributed to the rapid spread of the flames.

According to NASA’s active fire data from August 8-10, the fire scorched approximately 2,000 hectares in various locations across Maui. Satellite imagery analysis conducted by commercial satellite operators, Maxar and Planet Labs, revealed that a staggering 1,719 buildings were completely destroyed. However, this number may not accurately represent the full extent of the damage, as it only accounts for structures included in OpenStreetMaps’ building footprint data. There were instances where buildings that had clearly been destroyed were not included in the data and, therefore, were not counted. Moreover, the analysis does not take into consideration the potential damage sustained by buildings that could not be verified through satellite imagery alone.

To truly comprehend the devastation caused by the fire, one must compare images of Lahaina before and after the blaze. Some areas depict entire blocks of homes and businesses reduced to rubble, while other parts of the town remain relatively untouched.

This catastrophic event serves as a stark reminder of the potential intensity of fires as climate change worsens. David Bowman, a fire scientist from the University of Tasmania, highlighted the parallels between the fires in Maui and Australia’s Black Summer in 2019-2020. He emphasized that these incidents provide alarming insight into the future of wildfires as global warming continues to escalate.

The full extent of the damage, both in terms of property and the impact on the affected communities, is yet to be fully assessed. Efforts to investigate the cause of the fire and support the affected individuals and businesses are ongoing.