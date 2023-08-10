Review: Home Taste

A recent visit to Home Taste, a satellite restaurant of the same name in Watertown, highlighted the challenges faced by restaurants in the current climate. Despite the desire for people to dine out, understaffing and economic pressures can lead to a compromised dining experience.

One standout item on Home Taste’s extensive menu is their hand-pulled noodles. The server was helpful in recommending dishes that pair well with these thick-style noodles. We opted for the version with pickled chilis and bok choi, which was a resounding success. The tangy and savory flavors of the dish complemented the chewy noodles, although they were slightly overcooked. The server instructed us to mix the chilis and bean sprouts with the noodles before eating.

In addition to the hand-pulled noodles, Home Taste also offers thinner vermicelli-style noodles. We tried these as sesame dry noodles and found them to be unassuming yet enjoyable. The lightly coated strands had a subtle peanutty taste with a hint of smokiness. Among the garnish of bean sprouts, slivered carrot, and scallion, we discovered tiny bits of candy-like radish pickle.

For those seeking more heat, the mala soup casserole was recommended. However, our experience fell short as the lamb pot lacked the expected numbing spice of Sichuan peppercorns. The inclusion of fish cake, bok choi, tiger lily, seaweed, cilantro, and surimi did little to impress. While dealing with limited staffing, the restaurant provided serving spoons instead of soup spoons. Despite these shortcomings, the fish fillet with pickled cabbage delivered the desired blast of heat. Flounder, wood-ear fungus, and cabbage combined with roasted dried red chilis created a flavorful dish that required a side of white rice to balance the spiciness.

The appetizers at Home Taste included a cucumber salad with mashed garlic, which was delightfully flavored with crunchy bits from chili oil. The scallion pancake pastry was thin and delicately flaky but lacked sufficient scallions. The steamed dumplings, both pork with cabbage and house versions, had finely ground fillings packed tightly. We wondered if the vegetable dumplings or Chinese burgers would have been better options.

The presentation at Home Taste is unpretentious, matching the modest interior. Dishes were served in aluminum takeout containers, and thimbles of dumpling sauce were repurposed for soy sauce upon request. Despite the challenges faced by the restaurant, the attentive server managed to keep our water glasses filled throughout the meal.

Home Taste is located at 1312 Mass. Ave., Arlington and is open from Wednesday to Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. They are closed on Tuesdays.