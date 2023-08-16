U.S. Air Force Announces Winners of Satellite Hacking Contest

The U.S. Air Force has revealed the winners of its groundbreaking Hack-A-Sat competition. This year’s contest challenged teams to hack into an operational satellite that was actually in orbit around the Earth. In previous years, simulated satellites on the ground were used for the competition.

The satellite at the center of the competition was a small cubesat named Moonlighter, which was developed by the Aerospace Corporation and the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory. It was launched on June 5, 2023, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, alongside a cargo payload for the International Space Station.

Five teams participated in the Hack-A-Sat competition, which took place from August 11 to August 14 as part of the DEF CON hacking convention in Las Vegas. The winning team, “mHACKeroni,” comprised members from five Italian cyber research teams and received a prize of $50,000. The Polish cyber research team, “Poland Can Into Space,” secured second place and won $30,000, while the joint British-American team known as “jmp fs:[rcx]” came in third, earning $20,000.

During the competition, teams were challenged to bypass Moonlighter’s restrictions on target observation, command the satellite to capture an image of a specific target on the ground, and successfully download that image to a ground station.

Hosting competitions like Hack-A-Sat allows the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command to identify vulnerabilities that can be addressed to enhance the security of satellite systems. The creation of Moonlighter as the first-ever hacking sandbox in space is seen as a significant achievement in this effort.

The issue of satellite cybersecurity has gained prominence in recent years, with instances of cyberattacks targeting satellites making headlines. Ensuring the security of space systems is crucial to safeguarding our nation and the world.