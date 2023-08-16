U.S. Air Force Announces Winners of Satellite Hacking Contest

The U.S. Air Force has revealed the winners of its satellite hacking competition, Hack-A-Sat. For the first time, teams were tasked with hacking into an actual satellite orbiting Earth, rather than a simulated one on the ground. The competition took place from August 11 to August 14 during the DEF CON hacking convention in Las Vegas.

The winning team, “mHACKeroni,” was made up of members from five Italian cyber research teams. They took home the first place prize of $50,000. In second place was the Polish cyber research team “Poland Can Into Space,” winning $30,000. The joint British-American team “jmp fs:[rcx]” secured third place and a prize of $20,000.

The targeted satellite, called Moonlighter, is a small cubesat developed by the Aerospace Corporation and the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory. It was launched on June 5, 2023, using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket along with a cargo payload for the International Space Station.

During the competition, teams were challenged to bypass Moonlighter’s restrictions on which targets it could observe on the ground, command it to take a picture of the designated target, and download the image to a ground station. The objective was to identify weaknesses in satellite systems and improve their security.

The Hack-A-Sat competition has raised public awareness about the importance of space cybersecurity and has fostered collaboration between industry, security, and the government. Col. Neal Roach of Space Systems Command expressed pride in the development of Moonlighter as the first-ever hacking sandbox in space.

Satellite cybersecurity has become a critical issue in recent years, with reports of frequent cyberattacks on SpaceX’s Starlink satellites and previous instances of suspected Chinese military groups hacking U.S. government satellites in 2011. Competitions like Hack-A-Sat aim to strengthen space systems’ resilience and enhance overall security.