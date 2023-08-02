India’s Emerging Satellite Industry

In mid-July, a mysterious copper-hued cylinder washed up on a beach north of Perth, Australia. After a chemical analysis, it was determined that the object was a spent Indian rocket that had failed to disintegrate on its return to Earth. This rocket is an example of India’s satellite industry, which has grown in recent years in terms of stature and capability.

India’s space journey began in 1963, with the launch of a sounding rocket. Since then, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has developed full launch capabilities, deployed extraterrestrial missions, and launched numerous homegrown satellites into orbit.

Despite these achievements, India’s private space industry has struggled to take off until recently. Government restrictions on satellite capabilities stifled private participation. However, recent reforms, supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have eliminated many of these regulatory hurdles. India aims to secure a share of the global space-launch market, which is estimated to be worth between $8 billion and $14.5 billion in 2022.

India’s emerging satellite-launch ecosystem has attracted international investors. It is projected that India’s space market could reach $100 billion by 2040. India’s geopolitical situation, with tensions between Russia and China, has also positioned it as an attractive destination for satellite launches.

India’s private space sector has seen significant growth. At least 140 registered space startups now exist in India, compared to just 5 at the beginning of 2020. Investors have poured $119 million into this ecosystem in 2022.

The stars aligned for India’s private space sector in October 2020 when the draft of the New Spacecom Policy was released. This policy aimed to open India’s satellite-launch sector to private businesses, and it has generated excitement and investment. The policy replaces the restrictive Satcom Policy of 1997 and takes into account the technological advancements in the industry, such as the rise of low-earth orbit satellites.

In June 2022, two private companies, Dhruva Space and Digantara Aerospace, received authorization to conduct space-related activities. This has allowed them to test and launch their own satellites.

The timing of India’s space ecosystem growth is crucial. The demand for telecommunications satellites is expected to increase, and India aims to strengthen the global supply chain. With supportive government policies and increasing private sector participation, India’s satellite industry is poised for further growth and success.