India Emerges as a Key Player in the Satellite Launch Market

In mid-July, a mysterious copper-hued cylinder washed up on a beach north of Perth, Australia. After a chemical analysis, it was determined that the object was not a risk to the local community. However, it was later revealed that the object came from outer space – specifically, from a spent Indian rocket that had failed to reenter the Earth’s atmosphere as intended.

India’s satellite industry takes pride in the rocket, known as the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). With a success rate of 94% and 58 launches from the country’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre, the PSLV is one of the world’s most reliable heavy-load rockets. The Indian space sector has grown significantly in recent years, with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) developing full launch capabilities and deploying extraterrestrial missions.

While India has seen success in its space sector, its private space industry has faced challenges in the past. Strict government restrictions on satellite capabilities have stifled private participation. However, recent reforms, supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have eliminated many of these regulatory hurdles. India aims to capture a share of the global space-launch market, estimated to be worth between $8 billion and $14.5 billion by 2022.

International investors are also showing interest in India’s emerging satellite-launch ecosystem. Consultancy firm Arthur D. Little estimates that India’s space market could reach $100 billion by 2040. India has witnessed a significant increase in registered space startups, going from just five at the beginning of 2020 to at least 140 currently. Investors have already poured $119 million into this ecosystem in 2022.

Geopolitical tensions, including those with Russia and China, are also working in India’s favor. As Western firms look for alternative launch destinations, India has emerged as an attractive option. For example, British satellite broadband company OneWeb launched satellites from India after Russia’s conflict with Ukraine halted their scheduled launches.

India’s private space sector received a boost in October 2020 when the Department of Space released the draft of its New Spacecom Policy, aimed at opening the sector to private businesses. The policy replaced the restrictive Satcom Policy of 1997. The rise of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites has revolutionized the industry, making satellite broadband more accessible. Dhruva Space and Digantara Aerospace were the first two private companies authorized to conduct space-related activities in India.

Timing has played a crucial role in India’s space industry growth. The demand for telecommunications satellites is expected to increase significantly in the coming years, and India aims to strengthen the global supply chain. Dhruva Space, for instance, collaborates with 400 other companies to build small yet important components for the industry.