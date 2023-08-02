In mid-July, a mysterious copper-hued cylinder washed up on a beach north of Perth, Australia, prompting warnings from the local police. After a chemical analysis, it was determined that the object posed no risk to the community. Eventually, it was revealed that the object came from outer space, specifically from a spent Indian rocket.

India’s satellite industry takes pride in the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), a heavy-load rocket with a success rate of 94%, launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Over the years, India’s space sector has grown in stature and capability, with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieving full launch capabilities and deploying multiple missions.

India’s private space industry has recently gained momentum after struggling to take off. Government restrictions on satellite capabilities hindered private participation in the space sector. However, recent reforms supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have eliminated many of these regulatory hurdles. India aims to secure a share of the estimated $8 billion to $14.5 billion global space-launch market in 2022.

Interest from international investors in India’s emerging satellite-launch ecosystem is also growing. Consultancy firm Arthur D. Little projects that India’s space market could reach $100 billion by 2040, driven by the nation’s increasing satellite-launch capacities.

India is now home to at least 140 registered space startups, a significant increase from just 5 at the beginning of 2020. Investors have poured $119 million into this ecosystem in 2022. Geopolitical tensions have also worked in India’s favor as a cut-price destination for satellite launches, with Russia and China becoming less accessible for Western firms.

India’s private space sector received a boost in October 2020 when the Department of Space released the draft of its New Spacecom Policy. This policy aimed to open up India’s satellite-launch sector to private businesses. The policy replaced the restrictive Satcom Policy of 1997 and aligned with the technological advancements in the industry, particularly the rise of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

In June 2022, Dhruva Space and Digantara Aerospace became the first private companies authorized to conduct space-related activities. Dhruva Space tested its satellite deployers on ISRO’s PSLV and plans to launch its first cubesats into low-earth orbit in November 2022.

The timing has been crucial to India’s space ecosystem’s unprecedented growth, with the demand for telecommunications satellites expected to increase in the coming years. Prime Minister Modi emphasizes the importance of a robust global supply chain, and India aims to actively participate in the space industry to meet these demands.