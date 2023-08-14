US Space Force Deploys First Satellite Network

Four years after its formation, the US Space Force has begun deploying its first satellite network. This marks a significant shift for the military, moving away from a small number of expensive, powerful satellites to a larger swarm of smaller, more affordable ones. The aim is to create a network that is harder for rivals to target.

The new satellites, designed for defensive purposes, will focus on missile tracking, data transfer, and communication with ground systems. The first 10 satellites were launched into low Earth orbit on April 2, with 13 more planned for launch in late August. The overall plan is to have 28 satellites launched this year for testing and demonstration purposes.

The next phase, called Tranche 1, is set to launch in late 2024, with over 160 operational satellites. These satellites will be used to track ballistic and hypersonic missiles, particularly from China, Russia, and North Korea. Ultimately, the agency aims to have nearly 1,000 satellites in orbit in the coming years.

The decision to build a network of smaller satellites faced some resistance within the military, but the success of similar satellite constellations used by Ukraine and its NATO backers during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 demonstrated the effectiveness of this approach.

Despite the advantages, the deployment of satellites in low Earth orbit does come with risks. Collisions with other satellites or space debris are a concern, but precautions have been taken to ensure the satellites do not overlap with major commercial constellations.

The Space Force is acquiring the satellite technology from private companies through contract, with SpaceX and Florida-based L3Harris providing a swarm of satellites for missile tracking, and Lockheed Martin and Colorado-based York Space Systems providing another group for data relay.

The development of this satellite network is motivated by the need to counter faster-moving hypersonic missiles, which both China and the US have been testing. These missiles travel at five times the speed of sound and fly at lower altitudes compared to intercontinental ballistic missiles. The new satellite network will provide improved detection and warning capabilities for these advanced missiles.

The US Space Force has proposed a budget of $4 billion for these satellite systems in 2024, with plans to request an annual budget of $5 billion through 2028. This growing budget signifies strong support from the US government for this new military strategy, especially given the escalating rivalries with China and Russia in space.