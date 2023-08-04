Small Satellite Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 16.78% by 2027

The small satellite market is projected to experience a CAGR of 16.78% between 2022 and 2027, with an estimated increase in market size by USD 3,734.88 million, according to Technavio. The market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023 to 2027) provide valuable insights for potential buyers.

The small satellite market is fragmented, with the presence of several global and regional companies. Prominent companies in the market include Airbus SE, Ball Corp., Capella Space Corp., Firefly Aerospace Inc., GomSpace Group AB, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB SE, Planet Labs PBC, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saturn Satellite Networks Inc., Sierra Nevada Corp., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Spire Global Inc., Terran Orbital Corp., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

The market research report highlights various significant factors impacting the market, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, recovery from COVID-19, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. It also discusses the market presence across multiple geographical footprints, including strong, active, niche, and trivial market positions.

The small satellite market is segmented based on application (earth observation and remote sensing, satellite communication, navigation, scientific research, and others) and type (minisatellite, nanosatellite, and microsatellite). The earth observation and remote sensing segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Smaller satellites equipped with advanced imaging sensors have revolutionized Earth observation and monitoring, allowing for high-resolution imaging and improved analysis of various materials, vegetation types, and atmospheric properties.

By geography, the small satellite market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to contribute significantly to the market’s growth during the forecast period, with the US, Canada, and Mexico being major markets for space-based programs. These countries have a strong presence of aerospace and technology companies actively engaged in the development and deployment of small satellites, supported by government initiatives.

One of the key drivers of market growth is the low-cost deployment of micro and nanosatellites. These satellites offer affordable solutions due to their low development and launch costs compared to traditional satellites. The emergence of low-cost launch services has further reduced expenses, driving the market’s growth. Another trend in the market is the growing use of 3D printing in small satellites, enabling cost-efficient and on-demand manufacturing of satellite parts.

However, one significant challenge in the market is the issue of satellite orbital debris, consisting of natural and artificial fragments that pose a threat to operational satellites. With the increasing number of small satellites in space, the risk of collisions and operational issues grows.

In conclusion, the small satellite market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as low-cost solutions, advancements in imaging technology, and the growing use of 3D printing. However, challenges related to satellite debris need to be addressed to ensure sustained market growth.