Satellite Applications Catapult Appoints John Abbott as CEO

The Satellite Applications Catapult has announced the appointment of John Abbott as its new Chief Executive Officer. Abbott, who currently serves as Chief Digital Officer at the Real Estate Registry in Saudi Arabia, will assume the role at the end of October. He replaces Stuart Martin, who announced his intention to step down earlier this year. The recruitment process was led by Sanjay Bhandari, Chair of the Satellite Applications Catapult Board.

Abbott brings extensive experience to the position, having previously served as Director of Digital Data and Technology at HM Land Registry. In this role, he successfully led a £200 million digital transformation program and oversaw the organization’s open innovation program, Digital Street. Abbott also held the position of Head of Digital Products at Ordnance Survey, where he was responsible for digitizing and publishing geospatial data.

Sanjay Bhandari expressed enthusiasm about Abbott’s appointment, highlighting his expertise in geospatial technologies and his track record of guiding large organizations through digital transformation projects. Bhandari believes that Abbott’s experience will be invaluable in supporting the continued growth of the UK Space sector.

Abbott himself expressed his excitement about the role and the opportunity to shape the success of the space industry. He acknowledged the exceptional work done by Stuart Martin and the team over the last 10 years, expressing his commitment to building on their achievements. With a strong team and a clear mission, Abbott is optimistic about the future possibilities for the Satellite Applications Catapult.