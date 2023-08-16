“Bulgarian Nationals Charged with Alleged Documents Offences”

A Bulgarian couple, identified as Orlin Roussev and Katrin Ivanova, have been charged with alleged documents offences in what has been dubbed a ‘Russian spy’ case. It was reported that a dispute with their neighbors arose when they apparently installed a satellite dish wrongly.

In addition to Roussev and Ivanova, another Bulgarian national named Bizer Dzhambazov has also been charged with similar offences. Details regarding the specific nature of the documents offences have not been disclosed.

The alleged incidents involving the three individuals have raised suspicions of their involvement in intelligence operations. Reports suggest that one of the suspects used a guest house by the seaside as his ‘HQ’, further fueling the spy allegations.

While the focus of the investigation revolves around the alleged documents offences, it is unclear whether the individuals involved have any direct links to Russian intelligence agencies or if they were acting independently. The motives behind their actions remain unknown.

Further information about the case and the involvement of the Bulgarian nationals will likely emerge as the investigation continues.