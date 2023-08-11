Satellite Images Provide Crucial Information for Space-Traffic Management

Satellite images have long been utilized by militaries for monitoring activities on Earth, but their significance in tracking objects in space is on the rise. Maxar Technologies, a company that has been supplying the U.S. government with space imagery for several years, has expanded its services to include objects in various orbits. In addition, Maxar has obtained a license from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to sell space imagery to satellite and launch companies.

One of the primary applications of these images is space-traffic management. With an increasing number of satellite launches and growing debris in different orbits, it becomes crucial to maneuver new satellites and ensure their safe arrival in designated orbits. By providing timely images within 72 hours, Maxar aims to aid in addressing this challenge. The advantage of satellite cameras lies in their ability to capture images from multiple vantage points, allowing for better tracking and monitoring of objects as they move.

The need for space situational awareness has been emphasized by U.S. military officials, especially in light of recent incidents involving suspicious satellite behaviors. Russia’s deployment of satellites that exhibit unconventional movements and its attacks on Ukraine’s satellite communications have raised concerns in the space community. Consequently, the market for space situational awareness is projected to reach $1.78 billion by 2028.

However, it is important to strike a balance between capturing images of Earth and monitoring objects in space, as the satellites responsible for these tasks are one and the same. As a result, an increase in satellite launches can be expected in the future to enhance coverage of both terrestrial and space imagery.