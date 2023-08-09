The Motorola Defy Satellite Link: Affordable and Reliable Two-Way Satellite Messaging

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link utilizes the Bullitt Satellite Connect network to offer direct-to-satellite two-way messaging. This device is perfect for situations when cell coverage is lost, when networks are disrupted, or when a discreet form of communication is preferred.

Measuring not much larger than a car key fob, this user-friendly and affordable device connects your iOS or Android smartphone directly to GEO stationary satellites, located 22,300 miles up in space. To use the Motorola Defy Satellite Link, your smartphone must be running iOS 14 or later or Android 10 or later.

To set up the device, users need to download the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app, create a personal account, and pair the Motorola Defy Satellite Link to their phone via Bluetooth. The device comes with an SOS function enabled by satellite and real-time location sharing with a Check-In button, allowing friends, family, or co-workers to track your journey progress and stay connected, regardless of your route.

Powering the Motorola Defy Satellite Link is a NTN (non-terrestrial network) chip, which is the only one commercially available today. This advanced technology delivers exceptional performance in a compact and lightweight package while making personal satellite communications affordable for the first time.

Priced at only $149.99, the Motorola Defy Satellite Link is the most cost-effective two-way personal satellite messaging solution available today. This includes free messaging and satellite-enabled SOS (terms and conditions apply).

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link is designed for anyone who values staying connected, no matter the circumstances. It is ideal for individuals who work or engage in outdoor activities, from mountains to oceans and everything in between. It is also a valuable addition to emergency preparedness kits, providing additional peace of mind.

For military, first responders, and corporate customers, the Motorola Defy Satellite Link offers a resilient communication solution that was previously only available with bulkier and more expensive traditional satellite technology. The affordability and performance of the Motorola Defy Satellite Link make it a practical choice for larger-scale deployments, leading to improvements in efficiency and safety.

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link is available for purchase from various major retailers, including AT&T, REI Co-op, Bass Pro.com, B&H Photo, Nomadic Supply, BlackOvis, GoHunt, and more.